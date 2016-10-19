UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Diego De Giorgi has become sole head of global investment banking as the previous co-head Karim Assef takes on a chairman role, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank also reshuffled its debt capital markets team, appointing Andrew Karp and Brendan Hanley as co-heads of global DCM, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The British asset manager, which is a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.
LYXOR GROUP
The asset management company appointed Adam Laird as head of Northern Europe ETF Strategy.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc named Suresh Singh as head of funds distribution for Asia. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: