Oct 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

AXIS INSURANCE

The unit of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd named Tracy Harrington Cloud senior vice president of international distribution and broker management.

JLT RE

The unit of Jardine Lloyd Thompson appointed Graeme Harley as managing director, PT JLT Re Indonesia.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The Investment management company said it hired John Cowmeadow as managing director for Rowan Dartington Signature, the firm's discretionary management arm for IFAs.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity investor named Tricia Patrick managing director of its retail, consumer and leisure investment team in North America. (Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)