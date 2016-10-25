Oct 25 The following financial services industry
GREEN STREET ADVISORS LLC
The independent research company named Craig Leupold as
chief executive officer of the independent research and advisory
firm.
TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE
The exchange owned by TMX Group Ltd named Brady
Fletcher as managing director, effective Oct. 31.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The firm, which is a part of AXA SA, named Franz
Wenzel as institutional solutions strategist for the
institutional solutions team.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)