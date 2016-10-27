Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MIZUHO AMERICAS
The company, which is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , appointed Alan Roche as a managing director to its Japanese corporate banking business.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment bank has appointed Karin Kimbrough as head of investment strategy for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The financial services company said Thibaut de Gaudemar would rejoin as vice-chairman of its EMEA capital markets solutions division in November.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management company named Mirjam Klijnsma head of EMEA implementation services.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
Willis Towers named Daniel Ohana senior vice president of its investment banking business, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.