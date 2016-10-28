Oct 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DBS BANK
The Singapore based bank appointed Rob Ioannou as head of
International at DBS Private Bank.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The boutique investment bank hired an investment banker from
Bank of America Corp focused on the industrials sector,
Christopher Mead, according to people familiar with the matter.
POLLEN STREET CAPITAL
The private equity firm named Magnus Christensson partner
and head of fundraising and investor relations.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)