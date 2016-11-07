Nov 7 The following financial services industry
HSBC BANK PLC
The bank appointed Gina Slotosch as head of securities
services, Germany.
CITY FINANCIAL LTD
The financial services company appointed Lou Thorne as its
global chief operating officer, effective Monday.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The asset management company said on Monday it appointed
Kristina Najjar-Wahlgren as senior vice president to lead
business development for the Nordic region.
LOMBARD ODIER GROUP
The wealth management company appoints Joséphine Verine as
chief operating officer marketing in the marketing and
communications department.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp,
appointed Malcolm Smith to the newly created role of global SPDR
chief operating officer.
ABRAAJ GROUP
The company has named Mark Bourgeois as its global head of
investor engagement and chief executive officer of Abraaj North
America, the emerging market-focused private equity firm said on
Monday.
BANK OF BARODA LTD
The Indian bank said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as
managing director and chief executive of its investment banking
subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd.
