Nov 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has poached Bank of America's head of global corporate banking for Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its Italian business, four sources familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank named Michael Santini vice chairman of its Americas corporate finance business.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment bank named Mark Jamison as senior wealth director at its Menlo Park, California, office.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed five new members to its real estate team with roles based in the UK and Germany.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund manager named Sanjeev Chopra as investment director, effective January.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc named Virginie Maisonneuve chief investment officer, effective Jan. 11.

GLENCORE PLC

Steve Begg retired from the mining and trading firm after around a year in charge of North Sea oil trading, according to three trading sources.

SINGER & BASSUK ORGANIZATION LLC

The boutique real estate finance brokerage named Robert Lawrence executive managing director. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal)