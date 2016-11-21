BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management)
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ICAP PLC
The UK-based voice and electronic dealer-broker named Stuart Connolly head of client product development for its post trade risk and information (PTRI) division.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
MUFG named Christopher Marks managing director and head of emerging markets, EMEA, in its banking arm.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The firm named David Bennett and Michael Riley managing directors of its risk analytics team.
PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM
The UK infrastructure investment business developed by pension schemes named Paul Gill as an investment manager, working on a mixture of debt structuring and equity investments.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, which is part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie Giroux to lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high net worth residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: