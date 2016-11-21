(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ICAP PLC

The UK-based voice and electronic dealer-broker named Stuart Connolly head of client product development for its post trade risk and information (PTRI) division.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

MUFG named Christopher Marks managing director and head of emerging markets, EMEA, in its banking arm.

MOUNTAIN VIEW CAPITAL HOLDINGS

The firm named David Bennett and Michael Riley managing directors of its risk analytics team.

PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

The UK infrastructure investment business developed by pension schemes named Paul Gill as an investment manager, working on a mixture of debt structuring and equity investments.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, which is part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Stephanie Giroux to lead its regional portfolio managers serving the high net worth residents of Westchester, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)