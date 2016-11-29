Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank has promoted fintech investor Vanessa Colella to lead Citi Ventures, a division that backs young financial technology companies.
LAZARD LTD
The asset manager appointed Garrett Baker as head of middle market telecommunications, media and technology at its financial advisory unit, Lazard Middle Market LLC.
BANK HAPOALIM BM
The Israeli bank named lawyer Oded Eran as its new chairman, replacing Yair Seroussi who is stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for its handling of a sexual harassment complaint.
STORMHARBOUR SECURITIES
The global markets and financial advisory firm is set to launch a loan franchise with the hire of Paul Martin of Four Square Brokerage, the company announced. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.