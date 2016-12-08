Dec 8 The following financial services industry
BNP PARIBAS SA
Harsh Agarwal will join BNP Paribas in January as part of
the bank's Northern Europe corporate debt capital markets team,
according to a source.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc
appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of
Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset
Management Ltd.
BRIT LTD
The specialty insurer, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd, named Matthew Wilson group chief executive,
effective Jan. 1.
