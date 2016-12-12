Dec 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESCO LTD
The investment management firm named Ed Collinge head of its
UK insurance team.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The fund manager named Richard Sankey as business
development director in its charity team.
BACCHUS CAPITAL
Peter Bacchus has become the latest Morgan Stanley
alumnus to form his own M&A boutique, with the former global
head of mining and metals investment banking tapping various
well-known names to join his firm Bacchus Capital.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)