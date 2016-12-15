PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business development head between its private bank and its corporate and investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.
FITCH RATINGS
The agency said on Thursday that Sean Costello has been named head of its EMEA corporates banker team.
SCOTIABANK
The Toronto-based bank said it appointed five digital banking heads in its key markets of Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors