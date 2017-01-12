(Adds Lloyds Bank, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of Montreal)

Jan 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Borja Rivas as managing director, head of derivatives risk solutions EMEA.

RWC PARTNERS

The asset management firm appointed Cressida Williams as CFO and Joydeep Lahiri as head of performance, risk and attribution.

LLOYDS BANK

Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would replace Mark Grant as chief executive of its North America business, effective Feb. 1.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, promoted four executives to new leadership positions.

BANK OF MONTREAL

Bank of Montreal has named its head of global trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)