BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
Jan 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Borja Rivas as managing director, head of derivatives risk solutions EMEA.
RWC PARTNERS
The asset management firm appointed Cressida Williams as CFO and Joydeep Lahiri as head of performance, risk and attribution.
LLOYDS BANK
Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would replace Mark Grant as chief executive of its North America business, effective Feb. 1.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, promoted four executives to new leadership positions.
BANK OF MONTREAL
Bank of Montreal has named its head of global trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island