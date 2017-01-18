(Adds BTIG, MUFG)

Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm named Michael Carley Jr as a director of fixed income credit, focusing on illiquid markets.

PENSION INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

The investment manager developed by UK pension funds to invest in UK infrastructure, appointed Tony Poulter as chairman.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (MUFG)

The company appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

The global advisory, broking and solutions firm named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The fixed income manager appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)