Jan 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

INVESTCORP BANK BSC

The Gulf investment firm said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

The privately owned investment solutions provider appointed Jackson Lee as country head in China.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager has strengthened its Bespoke Solutions unit with two senior appointments.