Jan 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
BofA Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser
after nine years at Morgan Stanley.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Japan's MUFG has hired Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre for
its leveraged finance team in Europe. Both join from PwC's debt
and capital advisory team.
JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC
Jefferies hired Dmitry Krasnik from Houlihan Lokey to lead
its coverage healthcare information technology in Chicago.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted
Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds has outlined the senior team who will take key
positions in its new unit within commercial banking.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)