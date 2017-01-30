Jan 30 The following financial services industry
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has hired former UK financial regulation
chief Tracey McDermott as its head of corporate, public and
regulatory affairs.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The Scotland-based investment manager appointed Mark
Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate
research and strategy team.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former
global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its
credit business.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The UK-based financial services company appointed Steve
Ellis as managing director to Legal & General Home Finance.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment
Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is
to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of
personal investing.
BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Andrew Clotworthy as
business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing
manager in its sales and marketing team.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)