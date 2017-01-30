Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered has hired former UK financial regulation chief Tracey McDermott as its head of corporate, public and regulatory affairs.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The Scotland-based investment manager appointed Mark Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate research and strategy team.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity firm has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK-based financial services company appointed Steve Ellis as managing director to Legal & General Home Finance.

Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.

BORDIER UK

The asset management firm appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team.