(Adds JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit, Sarasin & Partners, BTIG, DBRS, RPMI, CPPIB and TSG Consumer Partners)

Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank said it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.

SOCIETE GENERALE

SocGen's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Thierry Olive, former global head of equity capital markets at BNP Paribas, has been appointed co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific with Philippe de Caraman.

UNICREDIT SPA

The Italian bank has made a string of senior appointments to its corporate and investment banking division, with several veterans being given promotions.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The London-based asset management group appointed Philippe Broadhead as head of distribution.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm said it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.

DBRS LTD

The Canada-based credit rating agency appointed Charles Halam-Andres as managing director to its corporate credits business.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment management firm for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme appointed Julian Cripps as managing director to its investment business.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD

CPPIB said it appointed Derek Jackson as managing director to its principal credit investments team in London.

TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LLC

The private equity firm specializing in consumer products named Chase Brogan as principal.

TILNEY GROUP

The investment and financial planning company named Justin Ogilvie investment manager in its Bristol office.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

The insurer, a subsidiary of U.S.-based holding company Markel Corp, appointed Warren Towner as head of underwriting management and reinsurance placement.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The London-based asset manager appointed Douglas Anderson head of consultant relations.

OAKLEY CAPITAL

The company's private equity unit said it appointed Arthur Mornington as partner and bolstered its deals team with three new hires. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)