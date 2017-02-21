Feb 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LRI GROUP
The Luxembourg-based investment services company said it
named Manuela Froehlich as global head of business development.
ROWAN DARTINGTON & CO
The investment management firm appointed two senior
executives at its London and Manchester offices.
VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The unit of investment management firm The Vanguard Group
Inc named Sebastian Kulps head of business development for
Germany.
ADVISORS & PARTNERS LLP
The London-based financial and advisory services provider
said it named Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire as operating partner for
Luxembourg.
FITCH GROUP
The financial information services firm named Ian Linnell
president of Fitch Ratings Inc, effective immediately.
FITCH RATINGS
The ratings agency named Jelena Babajeva as head of energy,
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for its global
infrastructure and project finance group (GIG).
JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson
as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
AON PLC
The London-based insurance broker named Tony Pugh as head of
defined contribution solutions for Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
ASPECT CAPITAL LTD
The UK-based investment manager said it named Anna Hull as
chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.
WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm named Luke
Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund
selection.
SANTANDER CORPORATE & COMMERCIAL
The banking firm named Saul Proctor as a director within its
financial sponsors team.
HSBC SECURITIES AND CAPITAL MARKETS INDIA
Sanjay Bajaj, managing director and head of ECM at HSBC
Securities and Capital Markets India, has left the firm, a
person with knowledge of the matter said.
BLACKROCK INC
Suzanne Cain, head of debt sales in Europe at Deutsche Bank,
is moving to BlackRock, one of the largest fund managers in the
world with $5.1 trillion in assets under management.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed its global head of mergers and
acquisitions Thomas Piquemal as chief country officer for France
on Monday.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank has appointed Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new
independent directors to its board, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese financial services company hired Stefano
Giudici from HSBC to head its investment banking for Italy, and
appointed Guillaume Paillard to its coverage team for financial
institutions in Europe.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
Alan Kerr is stepping down from his role as senior managing
director at Blackstone's credit arm GSO Capital Partners, the
firm said in a statement.
KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (KIA)
Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world's biggest
sovereign funds, appointed Farouk Bastaki as managing director
to replace Bader Mohammed al-Saad, newspaper al-Rai reported on
Monday, quoting unnamed sources.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has hired Jennifer
Kusuma as senior Asia rates strategist, the bank said in a press
release.
CATHAY UNITED BANK
Former DBS Bank veteran Benjamin Wong has resurfaced at the
Taiwanese lender.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The financial services company has hired Declan Turner as a
business development manager for its corporate trust team in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Denis Gambi has joined the investment management firm as
director of institutional business for Australia, according to a
statement from the company.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)