Feb 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The U.S.-based boutique investment management firm appointed
Greg Uythoven as an institutional portfolio specialist.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Christoph Schumacher as head of global
real estate in its asset management unit, effective June 1.
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
The British bank appointed Graeme Elliot as a business
development manager in its invoice finance team.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank named Tony Cripps as chief executive of HSBC
Singapore, effective April 3.
HIGHVISTA STRATEGIES LLC
The Boston-based investment firm appointed Edmund Hajim as
its chairman.
NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset manager has made a trio of hires to form a new
Responsible Investment team, which will support all NN IP
investment teams.
WHIRELAND GROUP PLC
The UK corporate broking and wealth management firm has
appointed Adam Pollock head of its corporate advisory and
broking division.
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD
Alex Lee rejoined the bank's syndicated finance team in Hong
Kong earlier this month after a brief stint at Hengfeng Bank in
Shanghai.
UBS AG
Yuki Ikuno, managing director and head of global syndicate
finance, and Haruto Tsutsumi, executive director of syndicate
finance – have left UBS in Tokyo.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)