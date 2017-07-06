(Adds Leuthold Group)
CARNEGIE DENMARK
Carnegie's Danish unit said it had hired Deloitte's managing
partner for corporate finance, Johannes Vasehus Sorensen, to
co-head its Danish investment banking operation.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has appointed Adeline de Metz and Raphael Barisaac
as global co-heads of trade finance in its corporate and
investment bank.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank
of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury
services business in Singapore.
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Asa Samuelsson has been appointed head of loan syndications
at SEB, replacing loan market veteran Michael Dicks who has
taken up a new role at the bank, the company said.
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson
Plc, named James Kent chief executive, succeeding John Cavanagh.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has named Richard Haworth as CEO of its Americas
business, following the appointment of Joe McGrath as global
head of banking.-IFR
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
BlueBay Asset Management LLP said it hired Zhenbo Hou to the
research team of its emerging markets franchise.
WEATHERBYS
Privately held bank Weatherbys said Quentin Marshall, deputy
head of private banking, will replace Adrian Crichton as the
head of the unit.
FRP ADVISORY LLP
UK-based FRP Advisory LLP said it promoted two of its
executives as directors to beef up its North of England
operations.
LEUTHOLD GROUP
James Paulsen had joined the financial research firm as its
chief investment strategist.
