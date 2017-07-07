July 7 The following financial services industry
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The financial services company said it appointed Kevin Burke
as global head-financial markets sales, effective July 10.
MAN GROUP PLC
The UK-based hedge fund said it promoted Antoine Forterre
and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified
quantitative investment management unit.
BERENBERG
The German investment bank said it appointed Bernd Meyer as
chief strategist of its wealth and asset management unit,
effective Oct 1.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired Chris Harding as a director in its
capital market financing & solutions group, covering European
insurance companies, according to market sources, Reuters IFR
reported.
