Aug 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN.L)

The bank appointed Mark Dowie as the new group head of corporate finance, wholesale banking. Most recently he was with UBS AG UBSN.VX where he was managing director and joint head of investment banking for Asia.

DBS BANK

DBS Bank announced the appointment of Tam Thye Hung as the head of global transaction services in Indonesia, with immediate effect. Hung, a 25-year banking industry veteran, was the senior vice president of DBS' GTS regional cash sales team. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)