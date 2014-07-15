July 15 London-based investment firm Invel Real
Estate Partners said it made three appointments to take
advantage of investment opportunities in Europe's real estate
market.
Arnaud Plat joins as chief operating officer and head of
investor relations. Before joining Invel, Plat was managing
partner at Brookfield Financial, the real estate-focused
investment banking arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc
.
Thanasis Karagiannis has been appointed vice president. He
joins from RREEF, the private equity real estate arm of Deutsche
Asset Management.
Becca Wu joins as associate. She joins from property
investment company British Land, where she was part of the
strategy team.