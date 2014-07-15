July 15 London-based investment firm Invel Real Estate Partners said it made three appointments to take advantage of investment opportunities in Europe's real estate market.

Arnaud Plat joins as chief operating officer and head of investor relations. Before joining Invel, Plat was managing partner at Brookfield Financial, the real estate-focused investment banking arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc .

Thanasis Karagiannis has been appointed vice president. He joins from RREEF, the private equity real estate arm of Deutsche Asset Management.

Becca Wu joins as associate. She joins from property investment company British Land, where she was part of the strategy team.