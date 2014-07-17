July 17 UK-based brokerage Peel Hunt appointed
Kathy Boate as head of retail capital markets (RCM) and Indy
Bhattacharrya as head of UK IPO origination.
Boate was previously head of investor access at investment
research firm Edison. In her new role, she will oversee Peel
Hunt's RCM division, which provides strategic advice to
corporations on how best to structure, market and distribute
primary shares to the UK retail community, Peel Hunt said.
Bhattacharrya joins from Credit Suisse where he spent the
past 10 years leading a number of equity raises and, for a
period, managing the financial service company's Asian Syndicate
Desk in Hong Kong, Peel Hunt said.
In his new role, Bhattacharrya will oversee the UK IPO
origination team, which is responsible for identifying and
building relationships with potential IPO candidates, the
company said.