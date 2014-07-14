July 14 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, part
of Canada's Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed
James Rausch as head, banks, brokers, and exchanges for
transaction banking.
Rausch, based in Toronto, will be responsible for
relationship management, sales development, and product
management for the three segments.
He joins the Investor & Treasury Services Operating
Committee, and will report to Chief Operating Officer Chris
Seip.
Rausch has over 25 years of experience in financial markets.
He has worked with Powerex, Infoware Software, the Toronto Stock
Exchange, and Toronto Dominion Bank.
