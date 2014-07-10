BRIEF-Gordmans files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11
* Gordmans files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11
July 10 UBS Global Asset Management, the asset management division of UBS, said Philip Brides has joined as senior portfolio manager for asset allocation & currency in the United States.
Brides, who joins from BlackRock Inc, will be responsible for the company's Global Investment Solutions group's growth and income portfolios.
The Global Investment Solutions group provides clients tailored investment advice and access to multi-asset funds.
* NeoGenomics and Definiens enter into agreement to develop novel assays for clinical trials & clinical testing
* ContraFect chairman and CEO Steven C. Gilman takes temporary medical leave