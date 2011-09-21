BRIEF-Vicinity Centres RE to acquire remaining 25 pct of DFO South Wharf
* Transaction is expected to be funded using existing debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects dollar conversion to $244 million, not $122 million)
RABAT, Sept 21 Moroccan phosphate producer Office Cherifien des Phosphates (OCP) is seeking to raise 2 billion dirhams ($244 million) this month from its maiden bond issue as the state-owned monopoly seeks to diversify sources of financing amid tight liquidity.
OCP has priced the seven-year domestic bond at between 30 and 50 BPS above the 3.96 percent yield offered on the government's treasury bills of the same maturity, the issue's prospectus showed. Subscription starts on Thursday and closes on Sept. 26. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Christian Lowe and Elaine Hardcastle)
* Transaction is expected to be funded using existing debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly profit attributable (PATMI) $170.718 million versus $184.2 million
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: IMMIGRATION Trump fumes over what he calls too much politics in the U.S. judiciary, while a federal appeals court keeps him and the rest of the country waiting for its ruling on a suspension of his temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. COMPANIES Trump blasts department store chain Nordstrom Inc for dropping his daughter Ivanka's