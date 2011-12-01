LONDON Dec 1 Debt market veteran Malcolm Stewart has joined Ondra Partners, the independent advisory firm set up three years ago by ex-Lehman bankers Benoit d'Angelin and Michael Tory, an Ondra spokesman said on Thursday.

Stewart, who has advised on debt transactions for more than 25 years, spent the last two as managing partner at fellow boutique North Sea Partners Europe, after holding senior leveraged-finance positions at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

A new partner at Ondra, he is expected to be joined in due course by the majority of his North Sea Partners team, the spokesman said.

The appointment will further reinforce Ondra's capital markets expertise, which it hopes to use in helping companies and private equity firms gain independent advice on access to capital.

Independent advisory firms trade on their stand-alone status, which they say sets them apart from large investment banks that often look to cross-sell a range of products to the same client.

Stewart's clients over the years have included Italian telecom company Wind, German cable company KDG and British healthcare group Priory. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by David Holmes)