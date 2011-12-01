LONDON Dec 1 Debt market veteran Malcolm
Stewart has joined Ondra Partners, the independent advisory firm
set up three years ago by ex-Lehman bankers Benoit d'Angelin and
Michael Tory, an Ondra spokesman said on Thursday.
Stewart, who has advised on debt transactions for more than
25 years, spent the last two as managing partner at fellow
boutique North Sea Partners Europe, after holding senior
leveraged-finance positions at Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup.
A new partner at Ondra, he is expected to be joined in due
course by the majority of his North Sea Partners team, the
spokesman said.
The appointment will further reinforce Ondra's capital
markets expertise, which it hopes to use in helping companies
and private equity firms gain independent advice on access to
capital.
Independent advisory firms trade on their stand-alone
status, which they say sets them apart from large investment
banks that often look to cross-sell a range of products to the
same client.
Stewart's clients over the years have included Italian
telecom company Wind, German cable company KDG and
British healthcare group Priory.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by David Holmes)