KARACHI, Sept 5 The Pakistani rupee hit a record low on Monday, hit by increased payments for imports and gloomy sentiment surrounding the country's economy, with dealers expecting the currency to weaken further in coming days.

It was the fourth trading day of falls running for the local currency , closing at 87.40/45 to the dollar compared with 87.22/27 last Tuesday, the last day of trading before the Eid public holiday.

"The rupee was traded at 87.47 to the dollar and there are several payments due tomorrow," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Stalled payments from a bailout programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also hammering the rupee.

The IMF has criticized the Pakistan government for its patchy implementation of fiscal reforms and has held back the sixth tranche of an $11 billion bailout programme for more than a year.

IMF and Pakistan officials were due to meet in July, but the meeting was delayed and no new date announced. The IMF programme is also scheduled to end by Sept. 30.

Some support, however, could come from higher remittances from overseas Pakistanis. According to official data, remittances rose 38.57 percent to $1.1 billion in the first month of 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $791.18 million in the same period last year.

The stock market ended more than 0.80 percent higher on foreign and institutional buying.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.83 percent, or 91.81 points, higher at 11,162.39.

Volume was 74.19 million shares, compared with 53 million shares traded on Tuesday.

"Stocks closed higher at KSE on renewed institutional and foreign interest in oversold market led by blue chip fertilizer and banking sector shares," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments Ltd.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top level of 13.40 percent, amid increased liquidity in the interbank market.