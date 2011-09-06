KARACHI, Sept 6 The Pakistani rupee hit a record low on Tuesday for the fifth consecutive trading session amid increased payments for imports and gloomy sentiment surrounding the country's economy, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 87.41/46 to the dollar compared with 87.40/45 on Monday and dealers expect the currency to weaken further in coming days.

"The rupee was traded as low as 87.50 to the dollar and there were at least three major payments today," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

This compared with the previous record low of 87.47 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the stock market ended 1.4 percent higher on foreign and institutional buying on hopes of healthy profits due to be announced in the coming days, dealer said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 1.40 percent, or 156.76 points, higher at 11,319.15.

Volume was 87 million shares, compared with 74.19 million shares traded on Monday.

"Institutions stepped in on hopes of strong corporate results especially in the energy sector," said Sajid Bhanji, director at broker's Arif Habib Ltd.

Pakistan Oilfields ended 2.45 percent higher at 364.10 rupees and is due to announce its results for the quarter ended June 30 on Monday.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top level of 13.40 percent, and dealers said they were awaiting a fortnightly treasury bills auction due to be held on Wednesday in which they expect no change in the cut-off yields.