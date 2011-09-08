By Sahar Ahmed
| KARACHI, Sept 8
record low of 87.53 to the dollar on Thursday due to increased
import payments and on negative sentiment about the country's
economic outlook but closed firmer as some support came in
around 87.50 for the local unit.
The rupee closed at 87.42/48 to the dollar, compared with
Wednesday's close of 87.47/52 and dealers expect the pressure to
remain on the currency in the short to medium term.
"The rupee's weakest traded level was 87.53 per dollar, but
some support was seen around 87.50," said a dealer at a local
bank.
"However, there still is pressure on the rupee and it is
likely to weaken further."
The rupee hit a previous record intra-day low of 87.50 on
Wednesday.
Though there are some inflows, especially of remittances
from Pakistanis working overseas, dealers said the gloomy
outlook of Pakistan's economy was affecting the local unit.
Stalled payments from a bailout programme by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also hammering the rupee.
The IMF has criticised the Pakistan government for its
patchy implementation of fiscal reforms and has held back the
sixth tranche of an $11 billion bailout programme since August
last year and Pakistan is due to start repaying the loan and its
interest from early next year.
IMF and Pakistan officials were due to meet in July, but the
meeting was delayed and no new date announced.
Meanwhile, the stock market ended higher as investors
accumulated energy shares, such as Pakistan Oilfields
(POL) on hopes of strong corporate profits, due to be announced
in the coming days.
POL is due to announce its results for quarter ended June 30
on Monday.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.16
percent, or 18.65 points, higher at 11,348.42.
Volume was 90.93 million shares, compared with 86.23 million
shares traded on Wednesday.
"Pre-result buying was seen in Attock group stocks amid
hopes of healthy earnings and handsome payouts as Pakistan Oil
Field gained 7 rupees (1.92 percent)," said Samar Iqbal, a
dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 13.40
percent, and dealers said there were scheduled inflows of 150
billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and outflows of 167 billion
rupees.
($1 = 87.495 Pakistani Rupees)
(Editing by Zeeshan Haider and Stephen Nisbet)