KARACHI, Sept 9 The Pakistani rupee hit a record low of 87.59 to the dollar on Friday, on increased import payments and negative sentiment surrounding the country's economic outlook, but recovered slightly to close at 87.49/54.

This compared with Thursday's close of 87.42/48, and dealers expect pressure to remain on the currency in the short to medium term.

"The rupee was traded at 87.59 per dollar, but there is still some support at 87.50," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

The rupee hit a previous record intra-day low of 87.53 on Thursday.

Though there were some inflows, in particular some remittances from Pakistanis working overseas, dealers said negative sentiment about Pakistan's economy was affecting the local unit.

Stalled payments from a bailout programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also hammering the rupee.

The IMF has criticised the Pakistan government for its patchy implementation of fiscal reforms and has held back the sixth tranche of an $11 billion bailout programme since August last year and Pakistan is due to start repaying the loan and its interest from early next year.

IMF and Pakistan officials were due to meet in July, but the meeting was delayed and no new date announced. However they are scheduled to meet end of the month for the annual World Bank-IMF meetings in Washington.

The stock market ended lower taking cue from the regional markets.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.55 percent, or 62.21 points, lower at 11,286.21.

Volume was 72.65 million shares, compared with 90.93 million shares traded on Thursday.

"Profit taking in Attock group companies coupled with fall in Asian and European markets, led to the market closing 0.5 percent lower," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 13.40 percent, despite a reverse repo by the State Bank of Pakistan in which it bought back government paper worth 30 billion Pakistani rupees ($342.85 million).

($1 = 87.500 Pakistani Rupees) (Editing by Rebecca Conway)