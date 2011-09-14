KARACHI, Sept 14 The Pakistani rupee traded at 87.57 to the dollar on Wednesday, inching closer to its record low of 87.59, due to increased import payments and negative sentiment surrounding the country's economic outlook.

"The rupee traded at 87.57 per dollar in the ready market, but went to 87.60 in the TOM (one-day forward) market," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

The rupee ended at 87.57/61 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 87.42/52.

The rupee hit its record low of 87.59 on Friday but this week there was some support from higher remittances from Pakistanis working overseas.

According to official data, remittances rose 40.45 percent to $1.31 billion in August, compared with $933.06 million in the same period last year.

Though there were some inflows, dealers said negative sentiment about Pakistan's economy was affecting the local unit.

Pakistan faces a new crisis as monsoon rains which have killed 226 people sweep through the southern province of Sindh.

Floods have caused only minor damage to the sugarcane and rice crops, officials said, though weeks of downpours have already destroyed about 13 percent of the crucial cotton crop.

Stalled payments from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme are also hurting the rupee.

The IMF has criticised the Pakistan government for its patchy implementation of fiscal reforms and has held back the sixth tranche of an $11 billion loan since August last year. Pakistan is due to start repaying the loan and its interest from early next year.

IMF and Pakistan officials were due to meet in July, but the talks were delayed and no new date announced. However they are scheduled to meet end of the month for the annual World Bank-IMF meetings in Washington.

Stocks ended higher led by buying in fertiliser stocks such as Fauji Bin Qasim .

The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.29 percent, or 32.59 points, higher at 11,297.02 on turnover of only 75.72 million shares.

"The market ended higher led by oil and fertilizer sector scripts on institutional interest in oversold scripts on higher local fertilizer prices," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments Ltd.

Fauji Bin Qasim ended 4.89 percent higher at 52.10 rupees.

In the money market, overnight rates ended lower at between 12.25 percent and 12.75 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 13.40 percent, amid increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)