KARACHI, Sept 23 Pakistani stocks fell on Friday as cautious investors sold stocks ahead of the weekend on fears of a global economic slowdown, dealers said.

Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index are now in bear market territory -- defined as a fall of 20 percent or more from their peak -- having tumbled 23 percent from their 2011 high in May.

"A continuous fall in the global equity and commodity markets also kept the local bourse under selling pressure," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.71 percent or 83.37 points to end at 11,606.86.

Volume was 79.3 million shares, compared with 82.73 million shares traded on Thursday.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened to 87.57/64 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 87.53/58 to the dollar, amid higher import payments.

The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last week and dealers expect the pressure to continue after reports Pakistan will not seek a new loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Increases in import payments and a negative economic outlook will also continue to keep the local unit under pressure, dealers say.

The IMF also projected Pakistan's GDP growth for 2011/12 fiscal year at 3.8 percent, compared with the government's target of 4.2 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top level of 13.40 percent, unchanged from the previous day's close, despite a reverse-repo in which the central bank bought back 267 billion rupees ($3.05 billion), against scheduled outflows of 210 billion rupees. ($1 = 87.555 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)