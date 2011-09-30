KARACHI, Sept 30 Pakistani stocks ended more than one percent higher on Friday as investors accumulated fertiliser shares on hopes of strong corporate profits for the quarter ended Sept. 30, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 1.03 percent, or 119.51 points, higher at 11,761.97 on turnover of 96.87 million shares.

"Bullish activity was witnessed at the KSE led by the fertilizer sector and on hopes of SBP easing the key policy rate next week," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments Ltd.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is due to unveil its monetary policy on Oct. 8. Analysts expect another cut. In July, the central bank cut the key policy rate by 50 basis points to 13.5 percent.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 87.40/50 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 87.46/51 amid lack of import payments, and dealers expect the local unit to come under pressure as payments are typically higher at the end of the month.

The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar this month.

A decision by the government not to seek a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would likely add to the pressure on the Pakistani rupee.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top level of 13.40 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)