KARACHI Oct 6 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Thursday on light trade as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting the announcement of the next monetary policy, dealers said.

The State Bank of Pakistan is due to announce its monetary policy on Saturday for the subsequent two months and analysts expect a cut of up to 100 basis points to 12.5 percent due to easing of inflationary pressures.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.25 percent, or 29.17 points, to end at 11,839.

Volume was 62.75 million shares, compared with 82.64 million shares traded on Wednesday.

"Investors preferred to stay sidelines just two days ahead of monetary policy as the speculation regarding a decline in interest rate heightened," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 87.18/22 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 87.20/25 amid lack of import payments.

The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last month.

A decision by the government not to seek a new International Monetary Fund loan and speculation of a rate cut would likely add to the pressure on the rupee.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top end of 13.40 percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight liquidity in the interbank market.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 294 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) due on Friday. ($1 = 87.225 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)