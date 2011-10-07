KARACHI Oct 7 Pakistani stocks ended marginally higher on Friday on light trade, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting the announcement of the next monetary policy, dealers said.

The State Bank of Pakistan is due to announce its monetary policy on Saturday for the subsequent two months. Analysts expect the bank to cut interest rates by up to 100 basis points to 12.5 percent because of lower inflation.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 0.13 percent, or 14.84 points, to end at 11,853.84 on turnover of just 70.48 million shares.

"Select stocks buying kept the trading session range-bound just ahead of monetary policy announcement," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

Among the most active companies, volume leader Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 3.27 percent to 11.69 rupees, and D.G. Khan Cement gained 4.97 percent to 22.60 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened to 87.34/39 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 87.18/22 because of increased import payments following a rise in international oil prices.

The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last month.

The rupee is likely to remain under pressure because of speculation over the rate cut and the government's decision not to seek a new International Monetary Fund loan.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top end of 13.40 percent, unchanged from the previous day's close amid tight liquidity in the interbank market.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 294 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) against a reverse repo through which the central bank injected 264 billion Pakistani rupees ($3.02 billion) on Friday. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)