KARACHI Oct 10 Pakistani stocks on Monday surged to a more than six-week high and a seven-month peak in volume after the central bank unexpectedly cut 150 basis points from its key policy rate over the weekend.

The State Bank of Pakistan cut its key policy rate to 12 percent, from 13.5 percent, for the next two months, citing a decline in inflation and government borrowing, and to spur economic growth.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 2.01 percent, or 234.48 points, to end at 12,098.32, its highest close since Aug. 17.

Turnover increased to 183 million shares, compared with 70.48 million shares traded on Friday.

Analysts were expecting a rate cut of between 50 basis points up to 100 basis points.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened to 87.45/50 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 87.34/39.

The main risks of a cut in interest rates is further depreciation in the currency on higher lending and money supply.

A weak rupee also makes it more expensive to repay foreign loans, a major concern for debt-laden Pakistan.

The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last month and is likely to remain under pressure because of the rate cut and the government's decision not to seek a new International Monetary Fund loan.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)