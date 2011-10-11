KARACHI Oct 11 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday as both foreign and local investors sold shares at higher levels after the market ended on more than a six-week high the previous day, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.31 percent, or 37.50 points, to end at 12,054.82.

Volume was 141.7 million shares, compared with 183 million shares traded on Monday.

"There are some reports that there was foreign selling as they were net sellers yesterday as well," said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive at Topline Securities Ltd.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2.18 million on Monday.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 87.36/41 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 87.45/50 on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

According to official data, remittances rose 25 percent to $3.3 billion in the first three months of 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

However remittances fell to $890 million in September, compared with $922 million received in September last year.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)