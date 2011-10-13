KARACHI Oct 13 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Thursday as local investors sold their shares on higher levels following selling by foreign investors in the previous trading sessions, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.77 percent, or 92.78 points, lower at 11,966.29.

Volume was 91.68 million shares, compared with 117.8 million shares traded on Wednesday.

"Concerns for foreign outflow from the Karachi bourse and a fall in international oil prices affected the market sentiment," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments Ltd.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3.2 million this week.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.85/90 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 87.15/20 amid lack of import payments and on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

According to official data, remittances rose 25 percent to $3.3 billion in the first three months of the 2011/12 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

However remittances fell to $890 million in September, compared with $922 million received in September last year.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the market.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 264 billion Pakistani rupees ($3.028 billion) on Friday. ($1 = 87.175 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)