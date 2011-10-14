KARACHI Oct 14 Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday as investors bought fertiliser shares on hopes of strong corporate results, dealers said.

Companies are due to announce results for quarter ended Sept. 30 in the coming weeks.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.18 percent, or 21.80 points, higher at 11,988.09.

Volume was 92.16 million shares, compared with 91.68 million shares traded on Thursday.

"There was positive activity in the fertiliser sector ahead of the corporate result season," said Khalid Iqbal Siddiqui, director at Invest & Finance Securities ltd.

Fauji Bin Qasim , volume leader, ended 2.38 percent higher at 63.70 rupees and Fatima Fertiliser rose 4.37 percent to end at 22.95 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.57/62 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 86.85/90 amid lack of import payments and on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

According to official data, remittances rose 25 percent to $3.3 billion in the first three months of the 2011/12 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

However remittances fell to $890 million in September, compared with $922 million received in September last year.

In the money market, overnight rates ended at the top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the market.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 264 billion rupees ($3.03 billion) and the central bank bought back government paper worth 327.15 billion rupees.

Pakistan's central bank will remain closed on Saturdays from Oct. 15 as part of the government's plan to ease its power crisis, a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) official said on Friday. ($1 = 86.875 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)