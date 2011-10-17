KARACHI Oct 17 Investors booked profits on
higher prices while bargain hunters bought fertiliser shares on
hopes of strong corporate results, dealers said, leaving
Pakistani stocks almost flat on Monday.
Companies are due to announce results for the quarter ended
Sept. 30 in the coming days.
The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.10 percent,
or 12.54 points, lower at 11,975.55.
Volume was 79.47 million shares compared with 92.16 million
shares traded on Friday.
"Institutional interest remained for fertilizer companies
on rising local urea prices," said Ahsan Mehanti, director at
Arif Habib Investments Ltd.
Fatima Fertiliser , the volume leader, rose 4.96
percent to end at 23.89 rupees, while Fauji Fertiliser
ended 3.57 percent higher at 194.10 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.54/59 to the
dollar compared with Friday's close of 86.57/62, amid a lack of
import payments and on increased remittances from Pakistanis
living abroad.
According to official data, remittances rose 25 percent to
$3.3 billion in the first three months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year (July-June), compared with $2.65 billion in the same period
last year.
However remittances fell to $890 million in September,
compared with $922 million received in September last year.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at between 11.50
percent and 11.70 percent, compared with Friday's close of 11.90
percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)