KARACHI Oct 21 Pakistani stocks ended on a one-month low on Friday as foreign investors sold shares of companies such as Fauji Fertiliser (FFC) and Nishat Mills (NML) , dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 1.37 percent, or 159.90 points, to end at 11,525.25, its lowest close since Sept. 20.

Volume was 82.12 million shares compared with 75.41 million shares traded on Thursday.

"The local bourse closed to the lowest in four weeks on the back of selling by foreign fund managers," said Samar Iqbal, dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

FFC ended 3.92 percent lower at 177.75 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened to 86.82/87 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 86.70/76, amid increased import payments.

The rupee firmed in the previous trading sessions on healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, but dealers said a widening current account deficit means that the local currency could experience downward pressure in days ahead.

Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in the previous month.

For the July-September quarter, the deficit was a provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the money market, overnight rates rose to end between 11 percent and 11.50 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 9 percent, amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)