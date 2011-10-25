KARACHI Oct 25 Pakistani stocks ended on a more than one-month low on Tuesday as investors, taking cue from foreign selling last week, booked profits at higher levels, especially in fertilizer shares.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.07 percent, or 7.96 points, to end at 11,517.29, its lowest close since Sept. 19.

Volume was 69.22 million shares compared with 82.12 million shares traded on Friday.

"After foreign selling last week investors preferred to book profit at higher levels especially in fertilizer stocks," said Samar Iqbal, dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

Fauji Bin Qasim ended 0.16 percent lower at 62.25 rupees while Engro Corp ended 4.51 percent lower at 115.85 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 86.78/85 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.82/87, amid lack of import payments.

The rupee firmed in the previous trading sessions on healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, but dealers said a widening current account deficit means that the local currency could experience downward pressure in days ahead.

Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in the previous month.

For the July-September quarter, the deficit was a provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the money market, overnight rates fell to 9.10 percent, compared with Friday's close of between 11 percent and 11.50 percent, amid increased liquidity in the interbank market.

Monday was a public holiday. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)