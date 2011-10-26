KARACHI Oct 26 Pakistani stocks ended on a more than five-week low on Wednesday mainly on foreign selling of fertilizer shares, dealers said.

The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 1.13 percent, or 130.07 points, to end at 11,387.22, its lowest close since Sept. 19.

Volume was 80.94 million shares compared with 69.22 million shares traded on Tuesday.

"Continuous foreign selling resulted in market declining by approximately one percent in spite of good corporate results," said Samar Iqbal, dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $3.865 million on Tuesday.

Fatima Fertiliser , volume leader, shed 1.42 percent to end at 24.30 rupees and Fauji Bin Qasim ended 4.98 percent lower at 59.18 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee weakened to 86.80/85 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.78/85, amid increased import payments.

The rupee had firmed in the previous trading sessions on healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, but dealers said a widening current account deficit means that the local currency could experience downward pressure in days ahead.

Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in the previous month.

For the July-September quarter, the deficit was a provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at 9.10 percent, because of increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)