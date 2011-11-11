KARACHI Nov 11 Pakistani stocks gained on Friday, but volume remained low and dealers said investors were awaiting some positive trigger to take aggressive positions in the market.

"There is not much happening at the moment and the corporate result season is also over, so a positive trigger is now required to push up the market," said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index was 0.42 percent, or 0.42 percent, higher at 12,019.32 by 4:15 p.m.

The index was not updated yet for the final close, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m., due to a technical problem at the exchange, an official said.

Volume was only 39.66 million shares, compared with 48.73 million shares traded on Thursday.

Another dealer said investors also preferred to stay away from the market which was closed for three days for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 86.60/65 to the dollar, little changed from Thursday's close, amid steady demand for the U.S. currency from importers.

Looking ahead, dealers said the local currency could face further downward pressure, despite healthy remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, thanks to a widening current account deficit.

Pakistan's current account deficit surged to a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in August.

The deficit for the July-September quarter was a provisional $1.21 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the money market, overnight rates ended flat at the top level of 11.90 percent amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Chris Allbritton)