KARACHI Dec 16 Pakistani stocks ended on
Friday at a near 16-week low amid concerns over the relationship
between the civilian government and the military.
The country's top court is examining a petition demanding an
investigation into a controversial memo accusing the military of
plotting a coup, which could damage the president and has led to
the resignation of Islamabad's ambassador to Washington.
The country's army chief has said the memo was an attempt to
damage national security, newspapers said.
"There was a lot of concern amongst investors as to what
would happen next in the memo issue, as there are growing signs
of increased tension between the government and the military in
this regard," said Asif Qureshi, director at Optimus Capital
Management.
Businessman Mansoor Ijaz, writing in a column in the
Financial Times on Oct. 10, said a senior Pakistani diplomat had
asked that a memo be delivered to the Pentagon with a plea for
U.S. help to stave off a military coup in the days after the
raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in May.
Ijaz later identified the diplomat as Husain Haqqani,
Pakistan's former envoy to the United States.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended down 1 percent, or 111.38 points, at 11,1028.14,
its lowest close since Aug. 29, on light turnover of just 47.64
million shares.
Meanwhile, the rupee steadied after hitting a record low of
89.93 to the dollar a day earlier, but dealers said more
pressure was likely on the local currency in the days ahead.
"The rupee showed minor strength today, but pressure remains
in the wake of oil payments over the past three weeks," said a
dealer at a local bank.
"Exporters continue to remain on the sidelines and are
holding out for a weaker rupee, though the psychological 90
rupee/dollar might see some exporters offloading positions in
the near term," he said.
The rupee ended at 89.60/65 to the dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 89.62/67.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at the floor of 9
percent, unchanged from the previous day, amid ample liquidity,
dealers said.
(Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Will Waterman)