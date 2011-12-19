KARACHI Dec 19 Pakistani stocks ended
higher on Monday but off the day's peak as foreign investors
sold their holdings amid concerns over strained ties between
civilian leaders and the military.
Dealers said the market rose early, after the return to
Pakistan of President Asif Ali Zardari, whose medical treatment
in Dubai triggered speculation he may resign.
Tensions have been rising over a memo accusing the country's
generals of plotting a coup.
It is not clear when the deeply unpopular Zardari, who has
uneasy ties with the army, will return to work. He flew into the
southern city of Karachi.
"There was some optimism in the market in the
morning after Zardari's return, as investors thought that
this might bring to an end the speculation regarding the future
of the government," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers
Al-Hoqani Securities.
"However, foreign investors, probably still concerned
about the situation, emerged as sellers in the later
part, dr iving the market sentiment lower, and though the
index ended up, it was much lower than the high reached earlier
in the day."
Net selling by foreign investors in the Karachi stock market
stood at $11.24 million last week, according to official data.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended up 0.5 percent, or 54.89 points, at 11,083.03,
after hitting an intraday high of 11,161.35.
Turnover fell to just 36.45 million shares, down from 47.64
million on Friday.
Meanwhile, the rupee eased against the dollar amid increased
demand for the U.S. currency from importers, which dealers said
could keep the rupee under slight pressure near-term.
"There was an import payment of about $60 million today, and
the inflows were lower than that, and hence the rupee fell,"
said a dealer at a foreign bank.
The rupee ended at 89.76/81 to the dollar, compared
with Friday close of 89.60/65.
It hit a record low of 89.93 to the dollar last week.
"The inflows this week are pretty steady, so the rupee may
not fall too sharply, but still it is likely to hover around the
89.90/dollar mark," said the dealer.
In the money market, overnight rates ended at top rate of
11.90 percent, up from 9.0 percent on Friday, amid short
liquidity, dealers said.
(Reporting by Faisal Aziz)