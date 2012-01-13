KARACHI Jan 13 Pakistani stocks rose about 1 percent on Friday but volumes remained thin and dealers said investor interest is likely to remain limited in the near term given the political turmoil in the country.

Relations between Pakistan's civilian government and the military have reached their lowest point since a coup in 1999, reducing the chances that the leadership can take on the country's enormous social and economic challenges.

Embattled President Asif Ali Zardari's ruling party lobbied coalition partners on Friday for a vote of support.

One of Zardari's allies introduced a resolution in parliament which places "full confidence and trust" in the political leadership of the nuclear-armed South Asian state.

"The index rose today only because of some activity in two or three heavy weight stocks, otherwise there is no interest in the market," said Ashraf Zakaria, a dealer at brokers Ali Hussain Rajabali and Co.

"The situation will not change unless the political turmoil settles, as it has made investors extremely nervous and cautious," he said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index ended 0.97 percent, or 105.34 points, higher at 11,014.46 on turnover of just 32.06 million shares.

On Thursday, the index ended at its lowest closing since Aug. 29.

Dealers said investors were also nervous about a Supreme Court hearing on Monday, fearing a ruling that could further destabilise the troubled government.

The Supreme Court has threatened the government with contempt proceedings that could lead to the fall of senior officials, including the prime minister, if it does not take action on long-standing corruption cases against Zardari.

Zardari says the charges are false and politically motivated.

The rupee fell on Friday as dollar demand from importers outmatched the supply of the U.S. currency.

The rupee ended at 90.28/32 to the dollar, down from 90.10/15 a day earlier. The rupee fell to a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in intra-day trade on Monday.

"There were some decent dollar inflows today but they were still lower than the outflows of $60-$70 million, hence the rupee ended lower," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Dealers said the rupee is likely to remain weak in the weeks ahead. The rupee lost 4.82 percent in 2011 after falling 1.53 percent in 2010.

In the money market, overnight rates eased to end at 11.25 percent from the top level of 11.90 percent on Thursday in slightly improved liquidity conditions. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Ed Lane)